Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) is celebrating our 75th Anniversary this year. We have been LOCALLY OWNED for all 75 years. We have an apple in our logo because our main mission is EDUCATION, providing tools and resources to people in order to achieve financial success.

Additionally, as a part of our CORE VALUES, it is important to us to give back to the communities we serve. We find many ways throughout the year to be a strong community support and partner.

A recent survey showed that approximately 67% of Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck and have an overwhelming amount of debt. Additionally, 72% of Americans state that they feel “financially stressed” each day. These are large percentages and at LLCU, we want to help people alleviate these stresses and stop living paycheck-to-paycheck. We vow to do this through the assistance of our over 30 different Financial Counselors available to counsel community members for FREE. They offer assistance with anything from budgeting, improving credit scores, preparing to qualify for a loan, paying down debts, and more.

We know that we are different because we truly put members first and want to help. We won’t turn someone away that doesn’t qualify for checking or for a loan. Instead, we will set them on the path of financial freedom and choices.

We have several currently, we have our Home Sweet Home Sweepstakes, our PLAY BALL Auto Loan promotion, and our Ditch & Switch New Checking Promotion. From an education perspective, we offer the LEARN & EARN program, a program designed for people who are unable, for whatever reason, to open a checking account, the program pays members to complete financial education modules. We also have our Making Cents Youth Accounts with provides learning opportunity to children aged from birth to 17 years. Kids can also earn prizes and cash with our “Pays for A’s” program and our “Bucks for Books” program.



Land of Lincoln Credit Union

217-615-3717

4850 E Prosperity Place

Decatur, IL 62521