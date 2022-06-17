Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Coziahr Harley-Davidson is a full service Harley-Davidson dealership that sells and services new and used Harley-Davidsons. We also offer parts and accessories for your motorcycle, plus riding gear, clothing, and other merchandise for any Harley enthusiast. We have factory trained technicians and years of experience to help customers find exactly what they need.

We fulfill dreams of fun and freedom, and help people find their “throttle therapy”! Some people are intimidated by motorcycles and the people who ride them, but you’ll meet the nicest people on a Harley-Davidson. Most Harleys get far better gas mileage than cars, which is especially important in our current world. We sponsor a Decatur HOG Chapter, which encourages riding and having fun with like minded people.

We welcome everyone into our dealership, whether they ride or not. We focus on customer service and making our customers feel as comfortable as possible. We are also involved in charitable events throughout the year, including our Warrior Run to honor veterans, the Pink Ribbon Ride to raise funds for breast cancer research, and support many benefits for customers. We had our 30th annual Blessing of the Bikes this year, which has grown to be the largest in central Illinois.

We have our “Iron and Ink” Event on June 11, and it will include a pinstriper on site, the patch lady, “Truckin’ Good” Food truck, Oakwood Screenprinting, and lots more!

COZIAHR HARLEY-DAVIDSON

Business/Organization Phone

217-877-7115

Business/Organization Address

150 W Marion Ave

Forsyth, Illinois 62535