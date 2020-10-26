Our Town Danville: Rawhide Meat Co.

Rawhide Meat Co. in Danville is a custom cut meat shop. If you don’t see what you want, just ask them and they can usually cut it right there in the store for you. And Rawhide loves to give people BBQ tips as well…from the right cuts of meat to use, to the best seasonings to try, to the secrets to cooking it all perfectly.

In addition, Rawhide now offers online ordering with curbside pick-up and gift certificates here for that hard to buy for person. Visit them in person or online:

Rawhide Meat Co

217-443-1589

618 N. Vermilion St, Danville

https://rawhidemeat.com