Our Town Danville: Lakeview College of Nursing

At Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville, nursing education is all they do…and they’ve been doing it for a very, very long time. Lakeview began offering nursing education in 1894, and they are the only bachelor’s degree program in Vermilion County. Plus, in the last five years, their graduation rate is over 90%!

Lakeview helps aspiring nurses throughout the entire process:

– providing personalized guidance that helps students know how to prepare for admission

– offering traditional lectures/labs as well as individual tutoring

– offering incredible scholarship opportunities ranging up to $20,000 for transfer students

To get started on your journey of becoming a nurse, no matter what your age, click here.

Lakeview College of Nursing

217-709-0920

903 N. Logan Ave.

Danville, IL 61832

https://www.lakeviewcol.edu

