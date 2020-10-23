Our Town Danville: Illinois Small Business Development at Danville Area Community College

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

The Illinois Small Business Development Center at DACC offers no-cost to the user consultation and training in the greater Vermilion County area.

The center has worked with nearly 200 small businesses this year – many seeking assistance with the challenges they are facing due to COVID-19 but a substantial number interested in starting a small business.

Each year, our center invites members of the community to nominate small businesses in Vermilion County to be recognized as Small Business Stars. Typically we honor those businesses with a special award breakfast. This year that wasn’t possible due to COVID.

We are part of a network of Small Business Development Centers across the state and around the country. All provide no-cost, confidential business consulting for potential and existing small business owners.

Small Business Saturday has become a special holiday shopping event held the Saturday after Thanksgiving that encourages shoppers to look to unique shops as options to find something special for the people on their list. This year, that is more important than ever. Small businesses have been heavily impacted and we encourage you to shop in-store with appropriate precautions if you feel comfortable doing that. If you don’t consider curb-side pick-up, online shopping or gift certificates as ways to support these important small businesses.