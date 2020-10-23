Our Town Danville: Albin Accounting

Danville, Ill (WCIA)

Becky Albin, owner of Albin Accounting shares how she helps people in Our Town Danville with their taxes and maintaining their books.

Here’s more from Becky:

I know small businesses and how to help them maintain their books so they know if they are making a profit or not at any time throughout the year. I also prepare taxes and do payroll. These are all stressful areas for most businesses and my goal is to make these tasks as stress-free as possible.

I am a Quickbooks ProAdvisor. I can help individuals with their budgets, businesses with bookkeeping issues and help both with tax. I have helped companies and governmental entities convert from outdated software to Quickbooks, which is very user friendly.

My office is a stress-free zone. People love to come and visit while I am helping them. I always make sure they understand what is on their tax return before they sign their names.

I offer Quickbooks training every quarter for beginners and for experienced individuals. You can check my Albin Accounting LLC Facebook page to see when my next class will be held.