Our Town Danville: Albin Accounting

Becky Albin, owner of Albin Accounting shares how she helps people in Our Town Danville with their taxes and maintaining their books.

Here’s more from Becky:

I know small businesses and how to help them maintain their books so they know if they are making a profit or not at any time throughout the year. I also prepare taxes and do payroll. These are all stressful areas for most businesses and my goal is to make these tasks as stress-free as possible.

I am a Quickbooks ProAdvisor. I can help individuals with their budgets, businesses with bookkeeping issues and help both with tax. I have helped companies and governmental entities convert from outdated software to Quickbooks, which is very user friendly.

My office is a stress-free zone. People love to come and visit while I am helping them. I always make sure they understand what is on their tax return before they sign their names.

I offer Quickbooks training every quarter for beginners and for experienced individuals. You can check my Albin Accounting LLC Facebook page to see when my next class will be held.

