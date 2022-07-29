Clinton, Ill. (WCIA)

Pandemonium Studios is a single artist, multi-discipline studio that produces stained glass, pottery and provides laser engraving services. I have a small selection of stock items, but mainly focus on commissioned work. One of the more interesting areas that I have been working in is memorial pieces that are designed and created with direct input from the family.

I am currently collaborating with two local art students to create pieces specifically for the upcoming annual Apple and Pork Festival in September. They are preparing the artwork and I am creating stained glass pieces based on their art.

I try to create a tie between the customer and the artwork they are commissioning. I involve them from the beginning and keep them informed as the process evolves. This means more to them than just buying a piece of art that they like.

Pandemonium Studios will be participating in the art exhibit and the annual Apple and Pork Festival the last full weekend in September. The festival is held in Clinton, Il at the C.H. Moore Homestead on the north end of town.

Pandemonium Studios, LLC

400 W. Jefferson

Clinton, IL 61727