Clinton, Ill. (WCIA)

Country Junction in Clinton is celebrating their 30th year in business.

Here’s more from Country Junction:

We just got back from the two biggest trade shows in the retail industry. Dallas and Atlanta Markets. Spending a week at each market handpicking the newest and trendiest pieces for home decor, boutique and giftware.

Customers can shop 24/7 from the comports of their homes with our popular website.

countryjunctionclinton.com

Country Junction is open 7 days a week.

We love to help customers look and feel their best. It could be choosing the right pair of earrings to complete an outfit, to purchasing an entire outfit for a special event. Our home decor collection boasts the largest selection around. Sometimes, just a simple pillow or touch of new color can transform a room. We want the customer to feel inspired when they walk through our doors and let the worries of the day disappear.

Our store is 8,700 sq feet. We just celebrated our 30th year in business! Our signature style reflects a relaxed lifestyle with casual living spaces. The boutique within CJ boasts a curated collection of the latest trends in clothing, fashion & accessories at affordable prices.

We love what we do and are eager to share our collection with everyone who walks through our doors. Our tag line is: Be Inspired…. And that’s what we hope to do!

Clinton’s famous Apple ‘n Pork festival is coming up, September 24th & 25th. Country Junction hosts (along with the Clinton Antique Mall) in our shared parking lot, over 200 outdoor craft, antique & food vendors at our location alone! The main parking for the bus/trams is right across the street from our location, at the high school.