Clinton, Ill. (WCIA)

Baum Chevrolet Buick is a fourth-gen full service dealership with Sales, Service, Body Shop, Detail, Quick Lube, Farmer City Used Store, Trailer Sales and Rental and Towing departments, which is unusual for a new car franchise.

Most people are concerned with what the hot topics are at the time. Right now it is used car prices, new car availability, parts availability due to COVID supply chain changes.



We do demonstrations with high school aged students regarding typical car maintenance: oil changes, tire checks etc. Our technology expert hosts a monthly tech talk at the store where he presents on vehicle tech and features and how to use them. We have used vs new oil, air filters, etc. to show the importance of maintaining your vehicle. We also have lots of memorabilia from our 90+ years in business, 58 of them in Clinton.

We focus on service first and foremost. It is our aim to meet the customer where they are and solve their concerns in a way that fits their needs and budget, whether that is towing a inoperable vehicle on the side of the road or needing a full detail because their kid spilled a milkshake in the back seat. This is a philosophy that was central to our founder, Art Baum’s, vision.



Our 16th Annual Charity Car Show will be Sept. 25. It will raise funds for Neighborhood Care Center, an organization that provides food, clothing and economic assistance in Clinton and Heyworth.

