Chrisman, Ill. (WCIA)

United Prairie was formed in 1996, when Unity Grain and Grand Prairie Cooperative combined their crop production divisions in order to serve their customers more efficiently. In 1997, Monticello Grain added their crop production division to United Prairie. At that point, United Prairie operated four retail locations at Pierson, Ivesdale, White Heath, and Tolono.

In 1998, Unity Grain, Bement Grain, and Cisco Co-op merged to form Topflight Grain. Then in 2009, Grand Prairie Cooperative merged with Jamaica Farmers Elevator and Fisher Farmers Grain & Coal to form Premier Cooperative. Topflight Grain and Premier Cooperative are owners of United Prairie.

In 2015, CHS Cooperative invested their central Illinois assets and became part of the ownership group. Danvers Farmers Elevator also invested in 2017. Today, United Prairie operates eleven retail locations throughout central Illinois.

United Prairie

Business/Organization Phone

1-217-822-5626

Business/Organization Address

P.O. Box 195

15420US Highway 36

Chrisman Il. 61924