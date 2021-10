Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Moratorium on housing regarding foreclosure and evictions ended October 3rd. Governor Pritzker declared a moratorium on evictions March 2020 as part of the stay at home order due to covid-19 pandemic. Billions of dollars were paid as people sought assistance. What help is available now to people that still needed? Eric Ostling, attorney with Ostling & Abbott, explains.