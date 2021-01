McLean, Ill. (WCIA)

Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat is back with a few furry friends looking for their furever families.

We are a non profit dog rescue that works hard to place the right dog in to the right homes.

It’s not “first come, first served” for us–it’s all about finding loving and permanent homes for the dogs in our care.

RUBYS RESCUE & RETREAT NFP

4035 E 600 North Rd, McLean IL