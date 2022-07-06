Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Tailon Leitzsey, University of Illinois football player and Founder/Executive Director of the Leitzsey Family Foundation, shares details on his upcoming camp.

Leitzsey Family Foundation’s mission is to serve, educate, and empower others to achieve their dreams. Currently we are doing this by hosting a free youth football camp for children between the ages of 6 and 13 years old. The goal is to use football as a platform to connect with the parents and children. We are also hosting a back pack drive in hopes to make sure as many kids as possible can go to school prepared and not have to worry about the basic supplies. We want to give them the tools to help set them up for success.

Orange and Blue Camp-Saturday, July 16th 10am to 1pm

Free football camp at Zahnd Field, Staley Road-Champaign

RSVP!!

This camp was started in July 2021 as a way for me to give back to the children in the community through the game of football. Over the last year this community has seen a rise in crime and gun violence. Those committing the crimes become younger and younger every time. This is something that broke my heart and I wanted to change it. So I decided to use my platform to connect to the community through the game I love, in hopes to inspire and educate at least one child to choose a better path. In 2021 we had a turn out of almost 200 children. The hope is for this year to have a larger turn out and to be able to really impact this community for the better.

Packed for Success Backpack Drive

Leitzsey Family Foundation

1807 S Neil St, Champaign, IL 61820

http://Leitzseyfamilyfoundation.com