“Onward” & “Emma” on area big screens

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The latest animated feature from Pixar and an adaptation of a classic novel start on area screens this weekend. Here to review Onward and Emma are film critics, Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski.

Emma

In this new adaptation of the Jane Austen novel, a well-meaning but selfish young woman (Anya Taylor-Joy) meddles in the love lives of her friends in England during the early 1800’s. Vibrantly told, director Autumn de Wilde mines the social hypocrisy that’s front-and-center in Austen’s work with great success, bringing out the novel’s wry humor and pointed commentary to great effect. Taylor-Joy is luminous in the role and her supporting cast, including Bill Nighy, Johnny Flynn, Mia Goth and Josh O’Connor, shine as well. 4 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG. 125 minutes. AMC-C. (Starts Friday)

Onward

Pixar’s latest is set in a suburban fantasy world, where two teenage elf brothers (voices by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. While there are some interesting ideas here – holding on to hope in a cynical world, the importance of filial redemption – the road trip the characters embark on is needlessly padded and far too long. Even worse, the ending is narratively cheap and needlessly cruel. 2 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG. 102 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, ONA, SAV. (Starts Friday)

The winner of the DARK WATERS Blu-Ray, DVD, Digital Code package is Barbara Wycoff Cameron.

Check out Chuck and Pam’s website for all of their movie reviews.