Online book discussion of Octavia E. Butler’s Parable of the Sower with Urbana Free Library

The Urbana Free Library is inviting you to join them for a book discussion of the graphic novel adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s Parable of the Sower with special guest author/letterer Damian Duffy. Damian Duffy and his co-author, artist John Jennings, have co-authored the award-winning graphic novel adaptations of both Kindred and Parable of the Sower.

Damian Duffy is a cartoonist, scholar, writer, curator, lecturer, teacher, and a Glyph Comics, Eisner Comics, and Bram Stoker Award-winning, #1 New York Times bestselling graphic novelist. He holds a MS and PhD in Library and Information Sciences from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he teaches courses on computers & culture, and social media & global change. His many publications range from academic essays (in comics form) on new media & learning, to art books about underrepresentation in comics culture, to editorial comics, to a graphic novel adaptations of Kindred and Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler, with his J2D2 Arts counterpart John Jennings.

This event is part of the Parable Path series of events, coordinated by Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.“