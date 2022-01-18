One Winter Night returns to downtown Champaign in February

C-U at Home’s “One Winter Night” fundraiser returns to Downtown Champaign on Friday, February 4th. “One Winter Night” is an annual event that provides a powerful opportunity for our community to learn about homelessness, raise awareness for those without an address, and experience a bit of what it might be like to be outside, overnight, in the coldest part of a Central Illinois Winter.

Participants commit to spending 12 hours outside in a cardboard box in downtown Champaign on the first Friday in February. Box dwellers come from all walks of life, local government leaders, police officers, pastors, business leaders, students, grandmas and grandpas, moms and dads. Each box dweller is committed to raising at least $1,000 to help C-U at Home continue doing all we do to help our community throughout the year.

To get involved by donating or signing up to be a box dweller, business sponsor, or volunteer, visit C-U at Home online.