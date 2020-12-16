One stop shop for automotive needs at Feldkamps West

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

We are a locally owned and operated facility. We have been doing business in Urbana for 30 years and we opened a repair facility in Mahomet. We can do most anything from Brakes, suspension work, alternators, battery, Engine diagnostic and repair, alignments and towing. We also make Eaton Weather head hydraulic hoses on site. We really are a ONE stop shop.

We like for people to know, preventative care for your vehicle is critical and can save you on costly repairs later.

We are affordable, and we are available 24/7 for towing. Our business model was to offer quality service and products but at an affordable price. We make less on each job than our competition.

Feldkamps West Auto Repair and Towing

209 N Prairie View Rd

Mahomet Il

61853