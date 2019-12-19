One-Stop-Shop for all your holiday shopping needs at Lodgic Everyday Community

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lodgic is a one-stop-shop for holiday shopping, whether you need a present for a partner, parent, child, business partner, or friend. We have the perfect date-night packages, with on-site childcare, delicious food, and fabulous cocktails at Everyday Kitchen.

Clever Moose Market Cafe offers coffee, all day breakfast, fresh lunches, and fun items made by local artisans. Workplace day passes make great stocking-stuffers for business partners, and a membership is the perfect gift for someone pursuing a dream, be it a PhD, small business, or space to grow an idea. Our Events spaces are the absolute best location for holiday parties, whether for your family, clients, or team. Kids Camp offers quality childcare that parents can use by the hour, and packaged hours make a wonderful gift for parents who want a little more free time.

Lodgic is the only place in the country that has combined childcare, a bar/restaurant, a cafe, events, and coworking under one roof.

Lodgic has a family-friendly New Year’s Eve event coming up!

Like Lodgic on Facebook HERE.