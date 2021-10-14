One Square Four Sides to hold Victory Fest Saturday

One Square Four Sides is an agency that creates spaces for people to learn, engage, and celebrate wins and successes. They encourage and empower others to look at the positive side of life. And on Saturday, October 16th this is happening through a special event called Victory Fest.

Victory Fest is a “party” where people come together to learn, engage, and celebrate wins and successes with others. Allowing others shift their focus from life’s daily challenges or from what may not be working…to what is good and true and right in the world.

As part of Victory Fest, “Community Conquerors” will be the celebration of local people who have overcome life’s hardships while continuing to let their light shine for others. These are people who exude joy and make survival look easy. They are everyday examples of what good, true, and right are–without expectation of thanks. This is our time to honor them.

EVENT

Victory Fest – Saturday, October 16th 11am to 1pm at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana