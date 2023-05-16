Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Colleen Hatton is back with a dish that will make dinner in a snap with easy clean up.
One Pot Creamy Parmesan Chicken Breast
- 1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast, cubed (can sub cooked chicken)
- 1 tbsp. oil
- 1 tbsp. Italian seasoning
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 1/2 c. chicken broth
- 1 c. uncooked long grain rice
- 6 oz. sliced mushrooms, about 1 cup
- 1/2 c. plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 c. Parmesan cheeseparsley for garnish
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add diced chicken along with the Italian seasoning, paprika, salt and pepper.
Cook and stir until chicken is lightly browned and cooked throughout, about 5 minutes.
Add the minced garlic and cook for 1 minute, continuing to stir.
Add the chicken broth, rice and mushrooms. Stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer until rice is cooked and tender, about 15-20 minutes.
Stir in Greek yogurt and Parmesan cheese, garnish with fresh parsley if desired. Serve immediately.