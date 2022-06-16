DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Every day for the last six years, there has been a tornado just off highway 48 in West Decatur. But it’s not a meteorological tornado. It’s the Tornado Truck, a food truck that’s serving up some of the best food in town.

“We created this carnival food truck with lunch, dinner and dessert you get to take a trip to the carnival every day of the year,” said Clint Brumleve.

But the name Tornado Truck comes from one of their most popular items.

“One of our signature items is our tornado potato. What it is is we take a fresh cut potato and we send it through our machine and it spins it really really fast and cuts it like a slinky. They got the tornado twister shape as they get cut. They are phenomenal the only way you’ll ever eat fries again.”

And the newest item is a fan favorite. The Tornado Nachoes.

“What we do is take our fresh cut potatoes, the tornado potatoes, season them up with our house seasoning, fried golden brown and crispy then we lay the melted cheddar cheese, then the hand shredded italian beef on top of that, shredded mozzarella cheese on top, sliced pepperoncini peppers, hot giardiniera and then the melted cheddar cheese again . It’s truly the best nachos you’ve ever had in your entire life. It’s quality at its finest.”

Don’t forget about desert! They offer up many carnival favorites.

“We’ve got funnel cakes and deep fried Oreos with real cake batter and lemon shake ups and strawberry shake ups and peach shake ups and all that fun stuff.”

But for the Tornado Truck, it’s more than just about the food. Clint and his business partner both call Decatur home.

“Born and raised. Me and my business partner, born and raised our whole lives, and we love this city and we wanted to give this town some food that they could really enjoy, so when you come here it’s always going to be fresh, it’s going to be top quality, we really care about every customer and every order when you experience our food it’s truly we believe unlike any other.”