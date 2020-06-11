On Location with Joe Barlow

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

On Location follows host Joe Barlow’s travels across the world – from the creaky house in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, to a sleepy cornfield in Field of Dreams. The credits have rolled, the actors have gotten new roles, but the locations live on and have new stories to tell. The pilot episode takes us to the spots seen in the 1974 horror classic, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (which celebrated its 45th anniversary on October 1st, 2019).

Some travel shows go to places because they are beautiful, feature a rich history, or have delicious food. On Location travels to places because a movie was shot there. Each episode of this series takes us to the locations of a different movie to learn about these places in the real world and meet passionate people that believe these areas play an important role in the movies.