Olde Time Christmas Shop Hop 2020

Potomac, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s that time of year again for the Three Crazy Crows and friends to host their Olde Time Christmas Shop Hop!

Here’s more from Shannon Crow of Three Crazy Crows:

People like to see what craft items and cute home decor we offer.

We get asked all the time how to make the craft items we sell in our shop and online. That is why we are now venturing into the craft boxes and teaching people how to make them vs selling the finished items. We had honed to offer this earlier in the year but due to health issues and COVID, it’s been put on the back burner until now.

We are always “moving on” to the next fun thing to get into. We never like to be doing exactly what everyone else is doing. This is the main reason we no longer offer custom painting. We are now focusing on our special events, the website and online tutorials.