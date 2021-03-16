Old Town Flowers “Lasagna Gardening”

Champaign, IL (WCIA) As the seasons change so do new opportunities to learn about the great outdoors. This includes way we can work with nature rather than against it. You will find that in your community with The Land Connection. Joan Jach, owner of Old Town Flowers shares more insight.

Urban homesteading, soap maker, herbalist, ink maker, watercolor artist and beekeeper is all a part of Old Town Flowers. People love that Joan Jach makes everything she sells and try to use local ingredients/sources as much as possible. Jach says, “I love helping people grow things and make art! Garden design/planting, foraging and questions about herbs are my most frequently asked questions.” Jach says she is a born problem solver and renaissance woman who loves taking on new projects!

Jach shared with us what a “hugelkultur” beds, a form of permaculture (permanent agriculture and permanent culture) or working with nature, rather than against it. The beds will be in Jach’s front yard of my house in Old Town Champaign.

Jach shared drawings of “lasagna gardening” in a box to illustrate the principle of “hugelkultur” beds.

Old Town Flowers