Old school gym vibes at Relentless Fitness

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

One of the oldest gyms in Coles County, founded as a health club in the Golden Era of bodybuilding. We strive to keep that culture and environment today!

Most interesting about what we do is offer a old school throwback, blue collar work ethic environment for people to become the best versions of themselves possible!

I love helping people recognize that discipline and consistency is the game changer in seeing results and we take this on in a 3 pillar approach- fitness, nutrition, and accountability. We solve the problem of getting you to where you want to be physically, how would life look if you were to lose that 20, 40, of 60 lb?

We offer 24/7 access, no contracts. In a world of globo commercial gyms we pride ourselves on the statement of #LiftLocal being tied to the heart of the community and the work ethic of those that live here. We offer programming, supplement, and an unmatched place to train. We wanted to create a one stop Mecca for fitness!

Our first annual Christmas Classic Powerlifting Meet (Squat, Bench, Deadlift) will be on December 11th for all lifting levels.

Relentless Fitness

217-273-7386

1005 Dewitt Ave.

Mattoon, IL 61938