Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

Inspired by the old-time barbershops of the 1940s and 1950s, Austin Senter is celebrating the opening of his new business, Easy Co. Barbers.

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, catches up with him on location in Charleston to get an inside look and chat about Friday morning’s ribbon cutting ceremony.

To make an appointment, contact Austin through the Easy Co. Barbers Facebook page or visit the shop at 102 W Lincoln Ave #1 Charleston, Illinois.

Walk-ins welcome!