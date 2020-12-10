Old Capitol Holiday Walks in Springfield

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Each year, all of downtown Springfield’s unique, locally-owned shops come together for the most magical time of the year– the Old Capitol Holiday Walks!

It’s a perfect time to support local businesses and find unique gifts– while being safe!

Parking is free at the meters every single day through Dec. 31st, although follow the time limits or you will be ticketed.

The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance recently launched a “Thrive in SPI” campaign which is dedicated to promoting economic development and growth for Springfield and supports events such as this as a way to showcase all Springfield has to offer.

Annual events such as the Old Capitol Holiday Walks are a perfect example of what makes Springfield a unique and vibrant place to live!

This year’s Old Capitol Holiday Walks includes so many unique activities such as free horse-drawn carriage rides on certain dates and holiday farmer’s market, people are encouraged to go to https://www.downtownspringfield.org/holiday-walks/ to learn more. Santa will also be in his office starting Dec. 5th!

The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance believes that supporting local businesses and helping them thrive, is one of the keys to overall economic success.

The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance’s mission is to unite the community through the common goal of economic prosperity and success. They are a support system to local businesses, big and small, throughout the community and encourage new economic development.

To learn more about the Old Capitol Holiday Walks go to:

https://www.downtownspringfield.org/holiday-walks/

To learn more about the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance, go to:

https://www.thriveinspi.org/

Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance

531 E. Washington, 5th FL | Springfield, IL 62701