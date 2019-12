Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

There’s no easier way to get in the Christmas spirit than with a carriage ride through town. Storyteller Erin Valle visited Merrybeth Farm in Champaign to get an inside look at the farm’s carriage services.

CiLiving also joined the horses for a ride through the Chrisman town square before a very special proposal…

Congratulations to Trever Thomas and Kayla Wolpert!

For information on upcoming rides from Merrybeth Farm Carriage Services or to book a special event click HERE.