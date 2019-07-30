Now We’re Cooking…at Danville Area Community College

Danville Area Community College offers career training opportunities in the area’s most desired vocations, as well as the first two years of a bachelor’s degree. Professor Wheeler is an instructor in the Culinary program, preparing her students for employment in local business.

Professor Wheeler has extensive catering experience and brings that to her classroom. Her students often cater events on campus and in the community. She is an active member of the Sustainability Land Lab team and uses the produce from the farm in her Farm to Table class.

In addition, the DACC College Express program provides vocational training in more than 16 career areas for high school juniors and seniors and are designed to spark interest in kids who will soon qualify for enrollment in College Express. That may then lead to continued training in the field after high school graduation.

Fall classes begin August 19. If you are interested in one of these programs, you will need to begin the enrollment process prior to August 9th at the DACC website.