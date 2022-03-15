Champaign, IL (WCIA) We’re thinking ahead to summer time as the weather is warming up. Parkland College for Kids program is preparing fun summer camps.

Parkland College will offer a variety of summer camps, including their well-known College for Kids program. The Summer Discovery (teen camps) include: Vet Med camp, a new Electronics camp, new Stethoscopes and Scrubs workshop, Drones, Land Surveying, Machining and Welding, automotive, two culinary camps, an art camp, and Girls Rock and First Gig.

Parkland College offers small, innovative camps that encourage kids to keep learning during the summer in very fun ways. Because all of their camps are hands-on, kids learn by doing and learn from their experience with us while at camp. Parkland College also develops strong relationships with the kids so all feel successful.

Parkland College

1315 N. Mattis Avenue

Champaign

For more information visit Parkland College for Kids