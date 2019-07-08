Notorious P.I.G. BBQ

If you’re looking for restaurant quality food from an incredibly stylish food truck, the Notorious P.I.G. is where you need to go. Great food, fresh ingredients, and a food Truck atmosphere.

Zach and Seth enjoy bringing people together with good food in a relaxed atmosphere of being outside and enjoying what the day has to offer. And their new venture takes the stress out of any event needing food, with items and menus to fit any budget.

One upcoming location to find the Notorious P.I.G. is at the Warrensburg Corn Festival…or you can check out their Facebook page.