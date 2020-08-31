Not just trophies at Awards LTD

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Family owned and operated, we’re visiting with co-owner of Awards LTD, Kenny Johnson, to learn about what they have to offer.

Products:

Awards, trophies, name tags, imprinted apparel, promotional products, name tags, office signage, rubber stamps.







I think they find it interesting that we do so many different things in one place.

We help businesses with acknowledging their hard working employees, people who have served on boards or done volunteer work for non-profit organizations. We help people advertise their organizations or business by supplying inexpensive and unique promotional give-aways to keep their business top of mind for their customers. We help people memorialize their loved ones that have passed with plaques, or engravings for urns, or other valuable mementos. We help organizations by providing imprinted, or embroidered hats, and shirts, for special occasions or events.

We can have most orders finished in 72 hours.

Awards Ltd.

217-352-6378

10 Henson Place – Suite 5

Champaign, IL 61820