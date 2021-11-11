Not just dogs and cats looking for their furever families at Champaign County Humane Society

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign County Humane Society has resumed open (walk-in) hours.

CCHS will be at Riggs’ German Christmas Market on Saturday, December 4, from Noon – 2:30 pm. For a donation, you can add some melted glass into the Christmas tree that Jason Mack of Mack Glass is crafting out there in an attempt to break the world record for the tallest glass tree ever!

Champaign County Humane Society
Business/Organization Phone
217-344-7297
Business/Organization Address
1911 E Main Street
Urbana IL, 61802

http://cuhumane.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon