Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Monica Reese

Carpet Weavers is more than just flooring. Here’s more from Monica Reese.

We sell flooring, furniture and accessories so we have everything you would need for your new home or remodel. That is very unusual.

People will be surprised to know that we sell furniture and accessories.

Check out their website for details on their Labor Day sale.







Carpet Weavers

217-398-1800

616 W Marketview Drive

Champaign, IL 61822