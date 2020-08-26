Non-profit needs your help to change the lives of addicts, families

Lifeline provides a healthy and stable environment where men are able to focus on their recovery and receive the community support they need. Lifeline-connect is a Christian faith-based solution to life controlling drug and alcohol addictions. Our mission is to help men rebuild their lives spiritually, physically, emotionally and financially.

One of the exciting things we experience at Lifeline-connect that is inspiring and exciting to all is the stories and testimonies of the men who have come from debilitating drug addiction that has destroyed men and their families and to see them whole and restored and back with their families and living successful productive lives in our communities and giving back to others.

Lifeline Connect is a Christian faith-based program and it’s a one year residential program. It is a comprehensive whole-life treatment designed to address the root causes of drug and alcohol abuse…and this Fall they will be raising money to continue their mission.

“Funding The Dream”

October 22, 2020

Fundraising Banquet

Lifeline-connect Residential Recovery Center

2107 N High Cross Rd.

Urbana, IL 61802

http://lifelineconnect.org