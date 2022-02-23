Nola’s Rock Bar in Urbana is one of the few live music venues in town, as well as one of the few places in Champaign-Urbana that offers a dance club type atmosphere. Their creole-based menu features jambalaya, red beans and rice and pulled-pork totchos.

On Fat Tuesday (March 1st), Nola’s is holding a Mardi Gras event, but they host numerous other events throughout the week, including: Party Gras weekly-themed dance parties on Fridays, Summer Camp live music Saturdays, bands playing every Saturday, Nola’s en Fuego Latin Dance night every Friday, CU Open Mic Comedy every Thursday and Jazz Happy Hour every Friday from 5-7.

Nola’s Rock Bar

119 W. Main St

Urbana IL 61801

https://www.nolasrockbar.com