No slow down at University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic during summer months

Dr. Spencer Kehoe joins us with details on the summer program at the University of Illinois’ Wildlife Medical Clinic.

• Cases REALLY ramp up during the summer months, wish the clinic seeing about 1/2 of our yearly cases

• While or staff numbers in the clinic are greatly reduced during the summer, the skeleton crew that runs the clinic is phenomenal and able to handle the large caseload

• The WMC provides incredible learning environment for the students who see cases ranging from orphaned neonates that need to be fed every couple hours, to advanced diagnostic work ups, and orthopedic and soft tissue surgeries on various birds, reptiles and mammals, some of which are endangered.