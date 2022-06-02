Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Summer is back and we have a lot to celebrate. Many summer staples are back in full force and we have a full line-up for the month of June.

Starting this weekend, Friday Night Live is back in downtown Champaign. Three spots in downtown will feature local musicians at 6 and 7pm, with a kid’s activity every week. This really creates a fun, festive environment in the area to catch up with friends and neighbors while also supporting local art, and our local businesses.

Also coming up this weekend, the Mahomet Soda Fest is back for its second year in downtown Mahomet on June 4. This is a great family-friendly event with dozens of flavors of soda to try throughout the day alongside games, local food, and some live music.

Sullivan’s Little Theatre on the Square’s season is underway. If you haven’t been down to this theatre, there are so many reasons to go see a show. This is a small theatre that brings in big talent that tours the Broadway circuit. Happening this weekend is Mamma Mia!, a perfect show to start summer, followed by Divas Through the Decades. They have a full summer and fall season, so check their calendar to see what’s coming up and make plans for your visit.

Live music is all over this summer, with both Champaign Park District and the Urbana Park District bringing back their summer concerts in their parks. Champaign’s concerts fall on several Sunday’s and Thursday’s, while Urbana’s are on Wednesdays. Take the time to discover the local parks and listen to some local musicians. Also don’t miss Streetfest, coming to downtown Champaign this summer with the first one on June 11 on Neil & Main St. Three bands will take the stage so you can dance in the street.

For all of those fans of anything remote control, check out the RC Fest happening at Eli Field in Monticello the weekend of June 10. This event showcases RC cars and airplanes with demos, racing, and a chance to bring out your own RC to check out the tracks.

June is also Pride month and there are a series of events coming up to celebrate. The Literary has numerous events scheduled for the month, like a Queer Tango happening this Sunday that doesn’t stick to presumed gender roles in dance. Uniting Pride will have a full day of programming in Urbana on June 12 with DJ’s, facepainting, arts & crafts, a Drag Story Time, Drag shows and more at the Rose Bowl Tavern and Urbana Free Library.

Juneteenth is another big community wide celebration commemorating the abolition of slavery. Champaign Park District will hold a celebration on June 18 at Douglass Park with live music, arts and crafts, and vendors on hand. We will be there talking about the upcoming Champaign County African American History Trail and the opportunities to celebrate our local history.

We can’t forget about Father’s Day in all the events. There are so many ways to celebrate Dad locally. Try a round of foot golf together at Lake of the Woods, or head to The Fringe in Rantoul to tackle their challenging mini-golf courses. Head to Crystal Lake Park and hop on a paddle boat or canoe to go around the lake, and then splash the day away at the pool. Or if you want to take dad out for a local beer, we have five local breweries across the area ready to help you celebrate.



Visit Champaign County – Outside Of Ordinary | Unexpected …https://www.visitchampaigncounty.org