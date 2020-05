Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Marcia Stevens, owner of Champaign Fitness Center, demonstrates a few body weight exercises. They are the “No Excuse” workout! You need no equipment, you don’t need a large space to do them, and they can be done indoors or outside….no excuses!

Body weight exercises can enhance strength, endurance, flexibility, and balance……and more!

Follow Champaign Fitness Center on Facebook for details on when they’ll be back open.