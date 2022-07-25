Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

Crossroots Church in Effingham to Host Ninja Warrior Weekend

Ninja Warrior Weekend we are hosting on Friday, July 29, to Sunday, July 31, with Jon Stem, American Ninja Warrior competitor.

The event is open to all ages of kids, youth and adults in the community.

Lace up your shoes and join us for this incredible weekend with American Ninja Warrior Jon Stem! All ages welcome.

Friday, July 29

6:00pm-8:00pm (Rally for all ages)

Saturday, July 30

9:30am-12:00pm (Obstacle Course for Kids ages 5-12)

12:00pm-1:00pm (Lunch available for purchase)

1:00pm-3:30pm (Obstacle Course for Youth & Adults)

Sunday, July 31

10:00am-11:30am (Outdoor Service with back to school giveaways)

11:30am-12:30pm (Lunch available for purchase with local food truck vendors)

11:30am-1:30pm (Obstacle Course free play)

All activities will be outside except Friday evening, weather permitting.

https://crossroots.church/overcomingobstacles