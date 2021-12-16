New year brings new opportunities at Champaign Park District

Whether young or old, the Champaign Park District has opportunities for you in 2022! From basketball to volleyball to coaching, you’ll find something for you.

YOUTH HOOPS BASKETBALL LEAGUES – 1st – 8th graders

Get ready to fast break your way to fun! The Youth Hoops Basketball Leagues emphasize the fundamentals of basketball while having fun and learning sportsmanship. All players will receive approximately equal playing time. Each league uses different rules, basketballs, and basket heights chosen specifically to encourage skill development and success.

Deadline to Register – December 30

Late Registration Cutoff – January 5 ($10 fee)

Youth Hoops Assessment – January 8*

Coaches Meeting – January 11

Coaches Contact – Week of January 10

Practices Begin – Week of January 17

Games Begin – January 29

COACHING OPPORTUNITIES

Are you passionate about sports? Be a volunteer coach and share your love of the game with kids in the community. In our youth sports programs, we believe that winning has less to do with the scoreboard and more to do with core values of Sportsmanship, Opportunity, Fun and Instruction. As a Champaign Park District coach, they expect that you’ll emulate these values and keep fit and have fun along the way. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer coach, please fill out the volunteer form below. For further information call 217-398-2550.

LEONHARD WINTER/SPRING ADULT VOLLEYBALL – Ages 15+

Players and teams of all skill levels will appreciate the opportunity to compete on the courts. Champaign Park District offers self-officiated Women’s and Co-Rec leagues that are sure to fit your skill level.

At the time of registration, an application and all fees are due. No registrations will be accepted without full payment! Completed rosters with names, addresses, phone numbers, and signatures are due the first day of games.

For more details, visit the Champaign Park District website.