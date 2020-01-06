New Year and New You at Expressions

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Sara Bielfeldt, Salon Owner/Stylist at Expressions, joins us with tips on how you can add a little flare to your look in 2020.

Here’s more from Sara:

We field all types of beauty questions. Working from head to toe! I love to educate myself on the entire beauty industry! I am an educated stylist, own a salon, and also own a clothing boutique and love to style others!

We offer the most innovative salon services. We are constantly increasing our salon menu to accommodate the latest trend. We take classes, visit shows, become certified in anything we see as pertinent. I also am beginning to travel to shows to better merchandise the boutique and stay on trend for the clothing aspect as well.

Beginning in January, you will want to follow us closely on social media as we will begin placing many items in the boutique on sale in order to accommodate the upcoming spring season! Find us on Instagram and Facebook- expressionsbysara



We will also be having a pop up shop at the Gibson Area Hospital Gift Shop from 2-8 on Wednesday February 12 so just in time for Valentine’s Dates 🙂

New Year New You!

Most people are looking to fulfill their New Years Resolutions. For many that would mean joining a gym or bettering themselves on the inside as well as the outside.

We have several ideas on how to add flare to your look with little to no maintenance and on a beauty budget!

Haven Hathaway-

-With Haven’s hair we will add a gloss for simple shine to compliment her shorter stylish cut

-Haven’s brows will be penciled in order to draw your eye to their beauty we will also add simple makeup to her look as well as an amazing mascara. We will share the mascara and brow pencil we love and they can be found at the drugstore!

-Haven’s outfit will be an easy to wear sweater paired with trendy jeans and booties great for anyone.

Bella Amburgey-

-With Bella we have warmed her hair by coloring it all over one shade richer than her normal tone. This is a great way to warm up her skin tone when we lose color through the dreary winter months.

-Bella also has had her brows shaped to accentuate her face and we have applied magnetic lashes to enhance her eye. The magnetic lashes have been very popular this year!

-Bella is wearing a loose fit sweater. These have been very popular tucked in to both skirts and jeans. They even look good with leggings and are great for any body type

Danielle Harden-

-Danielle has balyaged her hair. In other words we have painted pieces to lighten her tonal value. It adds a great deal of pizazz to anyone and has very minimal maintenance.

-Danielle has had her brows and lashes tinted. This is perfect way to make your brows and lashes look like they have been penciled when they are actually colored. This will last for a great deal of time and allow you to apply other makeup very quickly without having to even work in the brow and lash area.

-Danielle also has her lashes lifted. This is a form of curling the lashes. It will last for a little over a month and is an inexpensive way to really accentuate your lashes!

-Danielle is wearing a very simple little black dress. It would be flattering on all body types, comfy, and easy to wear to any event throughout the winter both casual and dress.

Expressions

110 E 9th Street

Gibson City IL

60936