New summer hours at Scovill Zoo

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Summer Hours have started at Scovill Zoo!

We are open M-F 9:30 to 5:00 pm and Sat-Sun 9:30 am to 6:00 pm with the last admission one hour before we close.

Twilight Tuesday is August 25, we will be open late until 8:00 with the last admission at 7:00 pm.

Grandparents Day will be Sunday, September 13 with activities 1:00 – 4:00 pm.

Current Phase 4 Covid-19 zoo restrictions (no train, no carousel, the reptile house is closed, we are allowing 125 people per half hour, get tickets on line to reserve your spot)

Free Thursdays through October 8.