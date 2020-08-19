New summer hours at Scovill Zoo

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Summer Hours have started at Scovill Zoo!

We are open M-F 9:30 to 5:00 pm and Sat-Sun 9:30 am to 6:00 pm with the last admission one hour before we close.

Twilight Tuesday is August 25, we will be open late until 8:00 with the last admission at 7:00 pm.

Grandparents Day will be Sunday, September 13 with activities 1:00 – 4:00 pm.

Current Phase 4 Covid-19 zoo restrictions (no train, no carousel, the reptile house is closed, we are allowing 125 people per half hour, get tickets on line to reserve your spot)

Free Thursdays through October 8.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon