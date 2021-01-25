New Springfield YMCA ready to help you reach your fitness goals

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

The Springfield YMCA is probably best known as a gym and swim organization, but the organization does so much more than provide a place where people can exercise or a place where individuals learn to swim.

We have a fundraising arm that provides scholarship memberships for those in our community who cannot afford to belong to the Y or cannot afford to participate in the awesome programs at the Y.

We help people maintain or enhance their health.

We help parents with safe and reliable school age care.

We help seniors with a place to workout and socialize.

We help kids become the best version of themselves.

We help our community by providing financial assistance in Y membership and programs.

Our youngest member will be born sometime in 2021 and our oldest member is 95. We provide services and programs for whatever it is that our community needs. Our three areas of focus allows us to serve our community.

Health Living – we provide programs and services for health seekers

Youth Development – we believe all kids deserve the opportunity to discover who they are and what they can achieve. We provide programs that cultivate the values, skills and relationships that lead to positive behaviors, better health and educational achievement.

Social Responsibility – We provide the resources our community needs to address the most pressing social issues.

Right now there is a $0 joiner fee. This is a $99 savings. Offer ends January 31, 2021.