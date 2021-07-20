New Page Turners from Champaign Public Library

Champaign, IL (WCIA) Summer reading is in full swing. Maybe you’re looking for new books to enjoy in your downtime. Check out these page turners from Champaign Public Library and their upcoming events.

A Lowcountry Bride – Preslaysa Williams

Pack Up the Moon – Kristan Higgins

Blush – Jamie Brenner

The Library Café reopens on July 26! Also, the FriendShop is expanding their hours—starting on August 1st, they’ll be open from 12 PM-3 PM Wednesday-Sunday.

Our first in-person program since March 2020 is coming soon.

Sunday, August 1st, community experts will share science-based information about the COVID vaccine. There’s also an opportunity to get your questions answered—you can submit them ahead of time at champaign.org/events.

Look for more in-person programming for adults coming in September.