New option when it comes to disposing of your stuff with Bulldog Disposal Service

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Phil VanSwol, President and Owner of Bulldog Disposal Service, has a new service to offer those doing smaller projects or clean outs that don’t quite require a large dumpster.

The doggy bag is a unique product to the Champaign/Urbana area.

In relation to the product we are promoting, a common problem people have is not knowing what size dumpster they need to dispose of the things they need to dispose of. The doggy bag gives people an alternative option that otherwise has not been available.

We are the only company in Champaign Urbana that provides this service,

Bulldog Disposal Service, Inc.

2798 N 1500 E

Mahomet, IL 61853