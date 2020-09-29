New must-reads at the Champaign Public Library

There is never a shortage of books to read (or things to do) at the Champaign Public Library. Nanette Donohue stopped by to recommend three new books, as well as fill us in on several other activities happening at the library this Fall.

–When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole

–The Unraveling of Cassidy Holmes by Elissa R. Sloan

–Jackie and Maria by Gill Paul

Our storytimes are going live! Starting Monday, October 5th, our children’s librarians will present live storytimes on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday mornings at 10 AM. Want storytime anytime? Our YouTube channel features Songs and Rhymes from Storytime, with lots of family favorites to watch on demand.

Curious about e-books, e-audiobooks, and streaming video from the library? Learn about all of these services and more in our weekly Tech Workshops, presented on Tuesdays at 2 PM throughout the month of October. Full details are at the CPL web site.

Signup opens on October 1st for the next installment of our monthly Crafty Adults program. We provide the supplies and a live tutorial to make a preserved leaf mobile—perfect for home décor. These programs fill up fast, so set a reminder if you’re interested!

https://champaign.org/

Champaign Public Library

200 W. Green St.

Champaign, IL 61820-5193

Douglass Branch

504 E. Grove St.

Champaign, IL 61820-3239