New Music from Jazzy Ash: Teddy Bear

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jazzy Ash is back on the virtual CI Stage with an update since we saw her last as well as a look at her latest music video and song.

Here’s more from Jazzy Ash:

I work in children’s entertainment. I perform as Jazzy Ash, singing jazz for young audiences. I’m also an author. My first full-length project, Viva Durant and Secret of the Silver Buttons, is an audible original, release in November 2019.

I specialize in the musical history of African Americans. My work is a celebration of the influence of Black folks and folk music in America. I also use my music and writing as a catalyst for discussions around race and culture.

There aren’t a lot of people of color or queer folks in children’s entertainment. I seek to help diversify the talent and the influences on family entertainment so that the content we all see reflects the lives of all American families.

I recently released a single called “Teddy Bear” and another single, “Be Outside” was just released!

