New Menu Offered at Monarch Brewing Company

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Monarch Brewing Company Owner, Pete Bergstrom, and chef, Erik Miereke, join us in the CI Kitchen with a look at what’s new at the restaurant.

Specialties:

Serves lunch, dinner, drinks and coffee

Services:

  • Sunday Brunch
  • Good For Groups
  • Good For Kids
  • Takes Reservations
  • Take Out
  • Waiter Service
  • Walk-Ins Welcome

Thursday Night Trivia
Grab your friends and join us for THE BEST weekly trivia around! Each week we have 7 rounds of Trivia designed to challenge you and ensure it’s your best night of the week.

Happiest Hours:
Mules, Margs & Mary’s – $5 | 1/2 price MBC Drafts | $12 Domestic Buckets
Tuesday & Wednesday 7-9pm
Friday & Saturday 8-11pm Sunday 10am-2pm

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Don't Miss