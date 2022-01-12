New menu items coming to Jet’s Pizza

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

New menu introduction at Jet’s Pizza is coming up 2/1/2022. New size10″ Jet’s Boats & Deli Boats with your choice of dipping sauce – enough to serve 2 people lunch for $8.99. Our dough is made fresh daily – favorite crusts: Detroit Style, New York Style, Hand Tossed Round plus Cauliflower and Gluten Free for special diets. It’s Mama Jet’s secret sauce recipe that has that distinctive aroma and creates deliciousness!

We solve the “what’s for dinner” problem for busy people. Who doesn’t like pizza? Plus we have salads, breads, wings, Jet’s Boats & Deli Boats, desserts, and drinks. If you want a quick value-priced lunch, try 2 Slices & a 20 oz. for $6.00.

Make it all fresh daily. No flash frozen products at Jet’s. May take longer, but it’s worth it.

Jet’s Pizza

512 S. Neil St, Ste B

Champaign, IL 61820

1907 W Springfield Ave, Ste A

Champaign, IL 61821

http://www.jetspizza.com